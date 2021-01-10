Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) Price Target at GBX 98.10

Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) (LON:HMSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 98.10 ($1.28).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

HMSO stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. Hammerson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 144.36 ($1.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.31. The firm has a market cap of £973.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%.

Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

