Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 941,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 64.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

