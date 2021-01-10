Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $125.50

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 43,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

