Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT at $20.70

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

