Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $139.50

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $675,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 31.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after buying an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 124.2% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,733,000 after buying an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 146.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after buying an additional 306,068 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $152.15 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

