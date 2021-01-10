Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $68.00

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Crane alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.