Brokerages Set Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Price Target at $146.40

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:BR opened at $156.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

