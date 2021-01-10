Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

MASI traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.75. 350,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,672. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.19. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,205 shares of company stock worth $49,404,041 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Masimo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 4.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

