Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report sales of $371.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.00 million and the lowest is $367.71 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $338.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.61. 116,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,889. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.61. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $274.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,419 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 636,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $41,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

