Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.75 Million

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $94.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $100.50 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $395.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.17 million to $413.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $405.89 million, with estimates ranging from $386.78 million to $425.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 935,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

