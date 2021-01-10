Brokerages Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report $6.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $7.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $31.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,638. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.