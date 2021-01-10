Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.97 Million

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $748.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $724.00 million and the highest is $776.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $755.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 2,054,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

