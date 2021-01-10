Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.31. 312,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

