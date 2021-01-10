Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. 406,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,830.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $363,244.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.