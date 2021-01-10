Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report sales of $77.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.27 million and the lowest is $75.07 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $285.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $380.75 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $390.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 10,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $8,144,558. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 140.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.