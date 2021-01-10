Brokerages Anticipate Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Energy Fuels posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $14.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

UUUU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. 4,795,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,663. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

