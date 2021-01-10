Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.97 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.29. 2,437,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,201 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,845. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

