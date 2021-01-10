Brokerages Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will announce $12.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $48.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $48.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.57 million, with estimates ranging from $48.54 million to $48.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. 11,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Insiders have sold a total of 47,190 shares of company stock worth $988,680 in the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

