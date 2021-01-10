Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $209.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $831.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

CIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 49,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $761.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $45.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

