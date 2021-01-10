Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

