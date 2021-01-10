Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

BDGE opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

