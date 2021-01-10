BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in BRF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of BRF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

