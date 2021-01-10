BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 448,117 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 120,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

