BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,257.70

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $41,257.70 and $26,270.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

