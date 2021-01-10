BoostCoin (BOST) Market Capitalization Hits $9,386.77

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,386.77 and $79.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 85.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021578 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

