Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,345.00 at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,907.40.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,105.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,844.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.