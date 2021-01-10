Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Shares Up 4.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.