BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOKF. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BOK Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.43.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.