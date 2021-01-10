BNP Paribas’ (BNPQY) Buy Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNPQY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BNP Paribas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $29.33.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

