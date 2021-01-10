BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.45

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149.45 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.70 ($1.94), with a volume of 40182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £870.62 million and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 21.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

In other BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) news, insider Nicholas Bannerman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) Company Profile (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

