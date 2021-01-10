Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $573,579.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00112709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00655089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00242662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00060355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013715 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,940,173 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

