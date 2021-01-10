Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $280,000.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and $280,000.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00007295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00110367 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00621135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00230250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012460 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.