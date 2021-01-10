BitDegree Market Cap Tops $221,360.41 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $221,360.41 and approximately $116.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 75.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.69 or 0.04662500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00305042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

