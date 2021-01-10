BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $60,793.13 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 354.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,264,767 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

