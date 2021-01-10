Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,328.04

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $36,328.04 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00200445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

