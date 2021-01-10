BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of BLFS opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,828 shares of company stock valued at $24,776,699 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,640,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

