BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) dropped 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,008,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,082,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 247,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

