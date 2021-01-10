BidaskClub Upgrades The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 318,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 79,239 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after acquiring an additional 106,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

