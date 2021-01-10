BidaskClub Upgrades Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.67.

NYSE SSD opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

