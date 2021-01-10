BidaskClub Upgrades Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after buying an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1,425.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

