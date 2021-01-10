BidaskClub Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Essent Group stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

