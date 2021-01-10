BidaskClub Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Shares of CPG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

