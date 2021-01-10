BidaskClub Upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE opened at $113.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.