BidaskClub Lowers Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WTRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watford from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $239.33 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watford by 135.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

