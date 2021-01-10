BidaskClub Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $953.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,422.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 28,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $845,794.95. Insiders have sold 148,595 shares of company stock worth $4,626,307 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morphic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

