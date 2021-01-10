BidaskClub Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

