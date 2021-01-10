BidaskClub Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CONN. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Conn's alerts:

NASDAQ CONN opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $379.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.