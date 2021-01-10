BidaskClub Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.27.

ARE stock opened at $165.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

