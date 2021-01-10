Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 13th (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights’ (NASDAQ:BLI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. Berkeley Lights had issued 8,100,000 shares in its public offering on July 17th. The total size of the offering was $178,200,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $99,322,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,994,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.