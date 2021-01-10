Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $6,592,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $39,994,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 889,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,396. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

